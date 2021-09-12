Jose “Joe” Barquez Bejado, of Dededo, died Sept. 4 at the age of 80. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Honor walk tribute paid to Kyle 'Boom' Reyes, funeral today
- More than $1M in Economic Impact Payment checks to be mailed
- Woman, 29, dead following Saturday night crash
- About $19M in All RISE checks to be processed for estimated 18,000 applications filed Sept. 1
- Should you opt out of Advance Child Tax Credit? DRT to start payments this month
- Man sentenced to 6 years for sexual relationship with teen
- Fatal car crash in Piti
- 18K All RISE applications processed for payment
- $8M in purchases sole-sourced
- Governor anticipates allowing schools to resume in-person learning as early as Monday
Images
Videos
It’s no secret that drugs have wreaked havoc in our families and our community. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- By Samuel Betances
The islandwide pandemic-driven crisis of interrupted education has produced unwanted learning outcomes for all students. In their report, COVI… Read more
- Bistra Mendiola
A difficult logistical and financial burden was imposed on our small businesses: tracking vaccination status. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In