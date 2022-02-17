Jose Borja Cruz, Familian Tanaguan, died Feb. 11 at the age of 71. Mass will be at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday); 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 and 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Last respects will be held from 8 -11 a.m Feb. 25 at San Agustin's Funeral Home. Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow at Togcha Cemetery, Yona.
