Jose "JB" Borja Leon Guerrero, familian "Daso,'' of Asan, died Feb. 11 at the age of 85. Daily weekly masses are offered at 7 a.m. at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia, with Rosaries offered at 7 p.m. Saturday Mass at 5 p.m. with rosary to follow. Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. with rosary to follow. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb 24 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Jose Borja Leon Guerrero
