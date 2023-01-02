Jose "Reden" Redentor T. Calilung, of Dededo, Dec. 28 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sat. Jan. 14 followed by a noon Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries