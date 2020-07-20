Jose Castro Borja, of Baza Gardens, Yona, died July 16 at the age of 88. Masses will be held daily until the day of the funeral: 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña and 12:10 p.m. on Saturdays at St. Therese Chapel. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

