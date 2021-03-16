Jose Chargualaf Chargualaf, formerly of Inarajan and most recently from Agat, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 73. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid on March 20, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

