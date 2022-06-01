Jose Cruz Cruz, known as “Joe" and "Sam," familian Cheche Coho/Rojas, of Alhambra, California, and formerly of Yigo, died recently at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother lost child in Two Lovers Point incident is Navy sailor
- 'Couldn't say thanks enough': Tourist expresses gratitude to Guam visitor safety officer
- Alleged meth user mom charged with fraud over $56K in SNAP benefits
- 'Too expensive to live here'
- Police ask community for information regarding fight, reported gunshots at Paseo
- Police arrest 21-year-old in reported shooting at Paseo
- Corrections officer allegedly violated security protocols
- Driver rushed to hospital after colliding with concrete pole in Dededo
- Armed robber faces up to 70 years in prison
- Fight, reported gunshots at Paseo: GPD investigating, DPR to close area at night
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Summer vacation has officially begun, and students all over the island are looking forward to unwinding and relaxing for the next couple of months. Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Rome's unpopular emperor Nero “fiddled while Rome burned,” highlighting his ineffectual leadership in a time of crisis. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In