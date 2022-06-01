Jose Cruz Cruz, known as “Joe" and "Sam," familian Cheche Coho/Rojas, of Alhambra, California, and formerly of Yigo, died recently at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

