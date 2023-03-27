Jose “Joe” Cruz Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, died March 22 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at his residence, hse 215 Pangelinan Way, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 4 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon followed by Interment at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

