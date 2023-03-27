Jose “Joe” Cruz Leon Guerrero, of Barrigada, died March 22 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at his residence, hse 215 Pangelinan Way, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 4 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon followed by Interment at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
Jose Cruz Leon Guerrero
Vanessa Wills
