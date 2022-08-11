Jose Cruz Quitugua, Familian “Carabao/Chele”, of Dededo, died August 5 2022 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) until August 13 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, in Dededo. Nightly rosary to follow after mass. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

