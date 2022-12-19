Jose “Jose 'Tongue'” Duenas Chargualaf, of Talo’fo’fo’, died Dec. 13 at the age of 85. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
