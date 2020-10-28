Jose Duenas Diego, also known as "Papa Joe," "Peling," and "Joe," of Tamuning, died Oct. 26 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

