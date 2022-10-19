Jose “Peling"/"Joe” E. Santos, of Chalan Pago, died Sept. 18 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, followed by private cremation.
