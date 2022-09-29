Jose “Peling"/ "Joe” E. Santos, of Chalan Pago, died September 18 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 8:30- 11:30 a.m. October 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, followed by private cremation.

