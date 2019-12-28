Jose Flores Crisostomo, also known as “Joe," Familian “Bonik,” of Yona, died Dec. 25, at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is being held at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass on Sunday is being offered at 8 a.m. Rosary is being said nightly at 7:30 p.m.at the residence of John and Deanna Tenorio at 320 Sister Mary Eucharita Drive, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Yona church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In