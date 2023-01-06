Jose Francisco Campos, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 28 at the age of 85. Mass of intention is being held at 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be from 9- 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery, Piti.

