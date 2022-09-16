Jose Garcia Savares of Dededo, died Sept. 13 at the age of 94 years old. Nightly mass and rosary are being offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper church) at Santa Barbara Church. Funeral is on Tuesday, September 27 Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. and burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Lunch to follow immediately after the burial.

