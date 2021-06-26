Jose Ignacio Cruz, fondly known as "Joe," maternal family Gadas and Merfalen and paternal family Tanaguan and Jai, of Barrigada, died on May 22 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
