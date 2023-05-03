Jose Joevin Estrada, of Yigo, passed away April 30 at the age of 52. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at residence, 245 Asardas Drive, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. May 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

