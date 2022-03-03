Jose Lazo Cajigal Sr., of Dededo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 88. Rosary is prayed 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo (upper-level). Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

