Jose “Joe” Mafnas Camacho, Familian Tendo/Budoki, of Asan, Formerly of Lalo, Barrigada, died August 22 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 10 a.m Sunday, ending on August 30 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon September 7 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

