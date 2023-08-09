Jose Malvas Mabayag, III, of Yona, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 56. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment Services will be held thereafter at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

