Jose “Joe” Manalo Cabrera, of Yigo, died April 17 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
