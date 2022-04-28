Jose “Joe” Manalo Cabrera, of Yigo, died April 17 at the age of 58. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
