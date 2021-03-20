Jose Mansapit Mendiola, also known as "Pepe/Tubby Joe," familian Kio/Ko, of Baza Gardens, Yona, died March 16 at the age of 74. Nightly Mass is held at 7 p.m. from March 16-24 via Facebook Live at Doris Mendiola or Litasha DoriBeth Mendiola. Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries