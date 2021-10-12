Jose Materne Muna, of Barrigada, died Sept. 25 at the age of 70. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.
