Jose Mendiola Reyes, known as "Mr. Double A," familian Cabaju/Hep, formerly of Ordot, of Yigo, died Feb. 5 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on March 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

