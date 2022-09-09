Jose “Joe/Desai” Ogo Quidachay, of Yona, died Sept. 5 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
How are you voting in the general election?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of police officer seeks assistance with lung transplant
- Team, supporters to mark ‘conclusion’ of Adelup run
- Woman in home during Dededo burglary
- Santos promoted to sergeant first class
- Recovery: 'Substance use is just a symptom of my disease,' says recovering addict
- 'A way to convince the victim to stay'
- Award of new local wireless license imminent
- JFK uniforms issue 'resolved'; GDOE to follow up at meeting
- Man arrested after allegedly trying to punch woman carrying a baby
- Man brandishing knife on Harmon street arrested
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
While COVID-19 caused an unprecedented disastrous impact around the globe, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article, written b… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In