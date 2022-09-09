Jose “Joe/Desai” Ogo Quidachay, of Yona, died Sept. 5 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries