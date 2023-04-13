Jose "Joe"/"Mang Joe" P. Yumol Jr., of Dededo, passed April 9 at the age of 75. Mass of intentions are being prayed 6 p.m. weekdays, (lower Level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level), Rosary to follow until April 17 at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m. April 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will be held in the Philippines.

