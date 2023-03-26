Jose Pangelinan Perez, familian Laela’, of Mangilao, died March 16 at the age of 81. Daily Mass is celebrated at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 21, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 22, 12:10 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 23, and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao with nightly rosary said at Father Duenas Memorial School Boys Chapel. Last respects will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 27 at Father Duenas Memorial School Boys Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

