Jose Pangelinan Santos, also known as “Peling," familian Bali-Tres, of Dededo, died Feb. 27 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, March 15, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries