Jose Paulo Monedera Alano, of Dededo, died Dec. 6 at the age of 43. Last respects will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Cremation will follow.     

