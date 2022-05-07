Jose Quidachay Espinosa, of Malesso', died April 28 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

