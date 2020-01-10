Dr. Jose Quinene Cruz, “Doc/Dr. Cruz," of Barrigada Heights died Jan. 6 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention will be followed by rosary and is being held at the St. Therese Chapel at Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña, unless otherwise noted: 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 10; 5 p.m. Mass Jan. 11; 5:30 p.m. Mass Jan. 12 at the main church; 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 13 and 14, which is the final night. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
