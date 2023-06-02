Jose Quinene Taitague, of Barriagada, passed away May 23 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention Is offered at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday, ending June 15 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 16 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Jose Quinene Taitague
Vanessa Wills
