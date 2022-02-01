Jose Reyes Siguenza Jr., of Ordot, died Jan. 17 at the age of 53. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
