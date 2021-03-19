Jose Rosario Alvarez, also known as “Ping," familian Tembat, of Yigo, died March 10 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being said at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon March 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

