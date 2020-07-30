Jose Rosario, of Dededo, died on July 23 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Mangilao.

