Jose “Jose’N Bobia” San Nicolas Tyquiengco, of Malesso', died Nov. 16 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by private cremation at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'.

