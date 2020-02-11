Jose Santos Cepeda, also known as “Pa-Grand/Joe/Pepe," familian Golo, of Mangilao, died Feb. 6 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays, except Thursday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Mangilao church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
