Jose "Joe" Santos Mafnas, of Agat, died on Dec. 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
