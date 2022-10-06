Jose Tajalle Castro, of Baza Garden, Yona originally Malesso', died Sept. 25 at the age of 63 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.

