Jose “Joe” Tenorio Quitugua, Familian Kacang, of Dededo, died March 8 at the age of 82 years old. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (No Mass Thursday) and 5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) at Sta Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Nightly Rosary is being said nightly at 7:30 p.m. at his residence, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. March 22 at Sta Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Sta Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

