Jose “Pedo” Toves Terlaje, of Yona, died Jan. 30 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Father Duenas Phoenix center. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona, followed by interment at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery, Piti.

