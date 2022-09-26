Jose “Joe-Lou / Dinga” Tyquiengco San Nicolas, familian “Påndåk”, of Malesso, died September 21 at the age of 82. Rosaries are being said at the family residence in Malesso, 7 p.m. nightly through Sept. 29. Last respects will be held from 8 – 11:45 a.m. October 8 at the family residence #157 Chalan Kanton Tasi in Merizo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. October 10 at Malesso Catholic Community Cemetery

