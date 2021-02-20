Josefa Amalia Acfalle-Quitugua, also known as “Josefa Dita/Pai," familian Dita, of Yigo, died Feb. 12 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

