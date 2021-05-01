Josefa "Pai" Cruz Baza, of Sinajana, died April 29 at the age of 90. Nightly rosary is held at 7 p.m. on Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73731945807?pwd=V1lCQ1IwdWtUSStxZEhKNmwveVhpUT09
Meeting ID: 737 3194 5807 Passcode: JCB Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. May 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In