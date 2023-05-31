Josefa “Pai” Flores Mateo, familian “Mom Pai”, of Tamuning and formerly of Barrigada and Sinajana, passed away May 22 at the age of 90. Nightly rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 4:30 p.m. weekends at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass to follow rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 9 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

