Josefa Lujan Cruz Lowman, also known as "Pai," "Auntie Pai" and "Auntie Mama," familian Paterno, Lencho, Tirao, formerly Monforte, of Dededo, died Dec. 1 at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

