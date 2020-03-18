Josefa Quichocho Aguon Rosario, also known as "Pai Buncho" or "Joey," of Yona, died March 15 at the age of 71. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 239 Pedro Camacho Road, Pulantat, Yona. Last respects will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 31 at the family residence and a private family Mass will be said at noon at St. Francis Church, Yona. Christian burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

