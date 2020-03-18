Josefa Quichocho Aguon Rosario, also known as "Pai Buncho" or "Joey," of Yona, died March 15 at the age of 71. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 239 Pedro Camacho Road, Pulantat, Yona. Last respects will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 31 at the family residence and a private family Mass will be said at noon at St. Francis Church, Yona. Christian burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor announces 3 cases of COVID-19 on Guam
- BREAKING NEWS: Governor declares public health emergency
- Aircraft carrier wing sailors under curfew following fight
- GPD: Curfew laws to be enforced
- Number of passengers on Flight UA189 undisclosed
- Identity theft victim: Guam businessman was his best friend
- Teen in bus stop fight freed from DYA
- BREAKING NEWS: GMH Urgent Care turning cars away
- Navy base restricts shopping; suspends guests
- Governor bans large gatherings, travel
Images
Videos
Will GovGuam officials bury their heads in the Tumon Bay sand, when faced with layoffs in the private sector?
When the government of Guam decided to close nonessential offices to avert the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, thousands of employee… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
On Friday morning last week, I woke up to several urgent emails from my district superintendent, principal and department director about the g… Read more
- Manuel P. Duenas II
Editor's note: This letter has been edited for space and clarity Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In