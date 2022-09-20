Josefina Aguero Cruz, familian Tanaguan, of Yigo, died Sept. 12 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m., until Sept. 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be offered from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 6 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- SSHS investigating after-school fight that sent student to hospital
- GDOE schools may be shut down
- Man accused of making threats with knife
- Senatorial candidate arrested
- Man allegedly threw phone at woman's face
- Skater on theft: 'It's kind of sad'
- Shooter asks for release to 'settle affairs'
- Bank robber wanted to 'go back to prison'
- 2 injured in crash that left car overturned
- GPD investigating Tanguisson shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Frankly Speaking
- Frank Arriola
A couple weeks ago, a respected and old family friend, Clifford Guzman, called me and asked if I could fill in for him as the event moderator … Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In