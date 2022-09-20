Josefina Aguero Cruz, familian Tanaguan, of Yigo, died Sept. 12 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m., until Sept. 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be offered from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 6 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

